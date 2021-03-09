Alamodome extends 40,000 COVID-19 vaccination appointments to April 3
Alamodome COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio Metro Health is extending 40,000 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments through early next month on the Metro Health COVID-19 vaccine registration website. Ten-thousand appointments will be available each week from now through April 3.
Area residents who don’t have access to the internet can call 311 option 8 for help with registration. The appointments are contingent to vaccine shipments arriving on time, but Rita Espinoza, Chief of Epidemiology for the City of San Antonio, says state health officials have assured her the doses will arrive on time.
“We should have reliable delivery of the vaccines continuously each week, and then hopefully, those allotments will be increased as well,” said Espinoza.
If there is a delay in receiving doses allocated to Metro Health and rescheduling is needed, the public will be notified.
People in Phase 1A and 1B are eligible for the vaccines at this time. That includes healthcare workers, EMS providers, home health workers, long-term care staff, residents of long-term care facilities, people over the age of 65 , and individuals 16 or older with chronic health conditions. The Department of State Health Services has also included school and childcare personnel. Proper ID is required.
You can opt-in to the City of San Antonio’s text alert system by texting VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000. Once you’re signed up, you’ll receive a text messages notifying you of locations that have appointments available. Notifications will be for the Alamodome, Wonderland of the Americas operated by University Health, and WellMed.
For more information please visit covid19.sanantonio.gov