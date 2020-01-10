Alan Parsons Live Project to perform in San Antonio in March
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He was the recording engineer for some of the best selling albums of all time…then had some hit recordings of his own.
Musician/Producer Alan Parsons will be at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in March.
Parsons got his start in the music business as a sound engineer at Abbey Road Studios in London.
During his time at the famed building, he engineered several of what are now rock and roll classics.
The albums “Abbey Road” and “Let It Be” by the Beatles and Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” are just of few from his catalog.
In the mid-1970’s, he formed The Alan Parsons Project. It was a band that never toured and had no permanent members but they released a steady stream of albums for nearly a decade. The collaborations resulted in a number of radio hits including “I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You”, “Time” and “Eye In the Sky”.
Alan Parsons Live Project is scheduled for The Tobin Center on March 17 at 7:30.
Tickets are available through the Tobin Center’s website.