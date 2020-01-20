Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs escape to beat Heat 107-102
LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points, DeMar DeRozan added 20 and the San Antonio Spurs held off the Miami Heat 107-102.
Miami’s Duncan Robinson missed a 3-pointer with 10.2 seconds left and the Heat trailing 105-102. Miami fouled Marco Belinelli, who made both free throws to cap the scoring.
Bam Adebayo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and six assists for Miami, which had won its previous two games.
Goran Dragic added 19 points and Kendrick Nunn had 18.
The Spurs rebounded after blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in a 121-120 defeat Friday.