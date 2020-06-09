      Weather Alert

Aldridge out for the season as NBA rebounds from coronavirus

Associated Press
Jun 9, 2020 @ 4:47am
LaMarcus Aldridge-Spurs Media Day/KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

UNDATED (AP) – LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of San Antonio’s season while he recovers from surgery on his right shoulder.

It’s a blow to the Spurs’ hopes of extending their streak of playoff appearances.

Aldridge had surgery on April 24, stemming from an injury the Spurs said the seven-time All-Star suffered in a game at Utah on Feb. 21.

He played in two more games after getting hurt, including one in which he scored 24 points in San Antonio’s win over Dallas.

The Spurs have been to the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons, matching the longest streak in NBA history.

TAGS
Lamarcus Aldridge San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Traffic
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP