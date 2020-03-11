      Weather Alert

Aldridge’s return helps Spurs rally past Mavericks, 119-109

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2020 @ 5:23am

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points in his return from injury and the San Antonio Spurs withstood Luka Doncic’s 38 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-109 and keep their playoff hopes afloat.

San Antonio had seven players in double figures in snapping a two-game skid. Dallas remains seventh in the West, 6 1/2 games ahead of Memphis.

The Spurs moved four games behind the Grizzles for the eighth seed in their bid to earn an NBA-record 23rd straight playoff appearance.

TAGS
Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming