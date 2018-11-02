Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute punch
By Associated Press
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 1:44 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin has been arrested for allegedly punching someone during a dispute over a New York City parking spot.
Police say the actor was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s West Village neighborhood.
A representative for Baldwin did not immediately respond to a message requesting comment.

