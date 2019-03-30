Alex Jones blames ‘group-think’, ‘psychosis’ in part for his conspiracies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Lawyers representing families suing Austin-based internet conspiracy-flaunting blowhard Alex Jones released his video deposition Friday where he discusses the lessons he has learned and living like someone with psychosis.

Jones had a difficult time, at times, comprehending some of the concepts raised by the plaintiff’s attorney, like how product endorsements in a broadcast are part of programming.

Most of his answers usually circled back to some conspiracy, whether it be related to Hillary Clinton, something being doctored, babies in incubators or heads exploding.

Jones also stated that most of his show prep comes from YouTube, 4Chan and other internet platforms.

At the end of the deposition, Jones was asked a series of questions summing up the previous three-plus hours of going over old video, discussing conspiracies and how chrome key works in video production.

In that, Jones likened who he is and who he has been as being someone who has been in a state of psychosis, specifically stating it is like being a kid with parents who has constantly lied to them over and over again, twisting and debasing what is reality.

He also stated that despite being a 45-year-old man, he is now just realizing maybe everything is not a conspiracy.

It also appears that part of his defense against the families suing him is that he did not make money off of their pain, saying in the deposition that conspiracies lose him big money and followers.

Jones stated his records show big drops in consumption of his gibberish following his 9/11 and Sandy Hook conspiracies.

The deposition was filmed a few weeks ago, but was released in two parts on YouTube — where Jones does most a lot of his show prep — on the law firm’s account.

The following is a transcript of the last set of questions where Jones discusses his psychosis:

Attorney Mark Bankston: “You would agree with me that when some damage happens, you break something, you cause something to be lost, you hurt somebody, whether it is intentional or whether it is a mistake, there’s consequences for that. Right? People should be accountable for the people that they hurt.”

Alex Jones: “Some times people claim to be hurt when they haven’t been. So you have to look at the agenda behind things, you have to balance things about why has the mainstream media lied so much, why government has lied so much. The fact the public doesn’t believe what they are told anymore and are we going to criminalize questioning Jussie Smollett or WMDs or babies in incubators. It really is the fact that we have allowed the government and the institutions to become so corrupt that people have lost any compass of what’s real. I, myself, have almost had a form of psychosis back in the past where I basically thought everything was staged. Now, I’m learning a lot of times things aren’t staged. I think as a pundit and as someone giving opinions that my opinions have been wrong. They were never wrong to consciously hurt people. I think it’s part of the process of me growing up in Rockwall, Texas, and watching the police deal drugs and then conduct anti-drug programs in school. I think that shook my opinion of police in general and I was very anti-law enforcement until I grew up and learned more things and now I am pretty much pro-police. So, it’s been a process.”

Bankston: “You said false things about Sandy Hook because it was psychosis. Correct?”

Jones: “I’m just saying the trauma of the media and the corporations lying so much then everything begins. You don’t trust anything anymore. Kind of like a child whose parents lie to them over and over again. Well, pretty soon they don’t know what reality is. So long before these lawsuits, I said that in the past I thought everything was a conspiracy and I would kind of get into that mass group-think of the communities who were out there saying that so now I see that it is more in the middle. That’s where I stand.”

Bankston: “I’m a little concerned about something I heard in your answer that it seemed to be you suggesting that you weren’t sure that these parents suffered pain from what you did.”

Jones: “I was reporting on the general questioning and what the others were questioning. It’s painful that we have to question public events. I think that’s an essential part of the First Amendment in America and I do not take responsibility for the entire train of things that lawyers, the media have said that I have done. So I do not take the responsibility and I do not take your indictment or your presumed conviction of me as the villain or the star of Homeland. So I reject that.”

Bankston told Jones that the school was closed for years, that the his comments were in fact a statement not a question.

Jones: “I was going off what other people were saying and the fact that the records were not forthcoming and the Hartford Courant headline ‘Why is there a cover-up, why aren’t the documents being released, why is it taking so long?'”

The lawyer then raised Jones’ suggestion in one of his broadcasts that EMTs weren’t allowed in the building, stating again that is not a question, that’s a statement.

Jones: “And again, was my going off of what someone else — who I believed to be a credible expert — was saying.”

Bankston: “Mr. Jones, are you finally prepared to admit that you have, indeed, caused these families a substantial amount of pain. Are you prepared to admit that?

Jones: “I am not prepared to sign onto what you and the mainstream media make up about me.”