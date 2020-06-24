Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beats Democratic challenger in New York primary

Ocasio-Cortez received almost 70% of votes in New York’s 14th congressional district, according to the state’s Board of Elections. During an online address to constituents, she called the victory “extremely important,” adding that it validated many of her stances in her first term.

“When we won in 2018, we were called a fluke by politicians, by media, by so many people who that tend to be part of this powerful establishment,” she said. “We’re all here and we are all together as a movement to advance what’s important. And to stand up for the right, even if standing up for the right thing is the hard thing to do.”

Caruso-Cabrera, a former CNBC contributor, spent $1 million on her own campaign and was backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Ocasio-Cortez addressed her opponent, saying it wasn’t a “small challenge.”

“A people’s movement here is not an accident, it is a mandate,” she said. “We do not have to settle for crumbs, we do not have to settle for a corporate hand on Democratic policies…Millions of dollars were put in to unseat me in this challenge.”

The 30-year-old’s rise to political stardom began two years ago when she defeated then-top Democrat Rep. Joe Crowley. She became a frequent target of President Trump and Republicans because of her progressive policies.