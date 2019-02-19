‘Alita: Battle Angel’ tops worst President’s Day movie weekend in 15 years

Courtesy Twentieth Century Fox(LOS ANGELES) — There was good new and bad news for James Cameron’s sci-fi adventure film, Alita: Battle Angel, which topped what will go down as the worst three-day President’s Day box office weekend since since 2004.

The film, starring actress Rosa Salazar as the title character in a CGI-enhanced motion-capture performance, beat expectations by delivering $27.8 million from Friday-Sunday, with expected earnings to reach about $33 million through Tuesday. That would bring the five-day totals for Alita, which opened on Thursday, to over $40 million — about $10 million more than anticipated. The film earned estimated $56.1 million overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $94.3 million.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part dropped to second place in its second week of release, grabbing $21.2 million and upward of $27 million for the long weekend.

The weekend’s second debut, Rebel Wilson‘s comedy Isn’t It Romantic, took third place with an estimated $14.2 million from Friday-Sunday and $16.5 million through Monday. That adds up to a $22-23 million six-day haul for movie, which opened on Wednesday.

What Men Want landed in fourth place, earning an estimated $10.9 million for the three-day and around $12 million for the long President’s Day weekend.

Happy Death Day 2U, this week’s third and final debut, collected an estimated $9.8 million for the three-day, with expectations of gobbling up just over $11 million for the four-day period. The sequel to 2017 slasher dark comedy, which bowed on Wednesday, should rack up a total of $15 million-plus in its first six days, about $5 million shy of expectations.

Fighting with My Family, produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who also makes an appearance in the film, had an impressive debut in limited release, delivering and estimated $131,625 from four theaters. It expands nationwide next weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Alita: Battle Angel, $27.8 million

2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, $21.2 million

3. Isn’t It Romantic, $14.2 million

4. What Men Want, $10.9 million

5. Happy Death Day 2U, $9.8 million

6. Cold Pursuit, $5.965 million

7. The Upside, $5.48 million

8. Glass, $3.9 million

9. The Prodigy, $3.16 million

10. Green Book, $2.85 million

