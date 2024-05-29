Alito tells congressional Democrats he won’t recuse over flags

In letters Wednesday to House and Senate Democrats , Alito said he had nothing to do with the flying of the flags, and that nothing about the incidents merited recusal under the

“My wife and I own our Virginia home jointly. She therefore has the legal right to use the property as she sees fit, and there were no additional steps that I could have taken to have the flag taken down more promptly,” Alito wrote in the letters to Democrats.

Democrats had seized on New York Times reports that an upside-down American flag had flown outside the Alitos’ Virginia home and a separate “Appeal to Heaven” flag had flown outside his vacation home. They argued the two incidents create an appearance of impropriety that require Alito recuse himself from any matters related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot or the 2020 election.

But going back to 2021, Alito has consistently said he had nothing to do with the flying of any flag, which he has said was solely an interest of his wife’s. He emphasized that point in both of his letters.

On the upside-down American flag that flew briefly outside his Virginia home in 2021, he said in the letters that he had asked her to take it down, and she eventually agreed to do so.

“My wife’s reasons for flying the flag are not relevant for present purposes,” he wrote, “but I know she was greatly distressed at the time due, in large part, to a very nasty neighborhood dispute in which I had no involvement.”

Alito wrote that a house on the street displayed a sign attacking his wife personally, and a man living there at the time followed her down the street and “berated her in my presence using foul language, including what I regard as the vilest epithet that can be addressed to a woman.”

“My wife is a private citizen, and she possesses the same First Amendment rights as every other American,” Alito continued. “She makes her own decisions, and I have always respected her right to do so.”

That is consistent with the Alitos’ position dating back to 2021, when they were confronted as they were leaving their home by a Washington Post reporter who had been tipped off by a neighbor three years ago about the upside-down flag.

When the reporter asked about the flag, the Post said Mrs. Alito yelled, “it’s an international signal of distress!”

The Post detailed the incident in a piece Saturday, explaining why it decided not to publish the story in 2021.

“The justice denied the flag was hung upside down as a political protest, saying it stemmed from a neighborhood dispute and indicated that his wife had raised it,” the Post said.

The Post the proceeded to describe the reporter’s 2021 encounter with the Alitos outside their home, saying Mrs Alito told the reporter, in apparent reference to the neighbors, “Ask them what they did!'”

The Post reporter then observed Mrs. Alito get out of the car “and then brought out from their residence a novelty flag, the type that would typically decorate a garden. She hoisted it up the flagpole. ‘There! Is that better?’ she yelled.”

That reporting in 2021 is consistent with Tuesday’s most recent New York Times story detailing the neighborhood dispute. The Post said it did not publish the story because it was an ongoing neighborhood dispute with Mrs. Alito that did not implicate the Justice.

On the “Appeal to Heaven” flag, Alito says it also was flown by Martha-Ann Alito. He said he had nothing to do with it, and neither of them saw other meanings in the flags.

He also said she did not fly it to associate herself with “Stop the Steal” or any other group.

“As I said in reference to the other flag event, my wife is an independently minded private citizen,” Alito wrote. “She makes her own decisions, and I honor her right to do so. Our vacation home was purchased with money she inherited from her parents and is titled in her name. It is a place, away from Washington, where she should be able to relax.”