Second lockdown at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston is lifted

Update-10:30 a.m. SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The second lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio Fort Sam Houston has been lifted. Officials now say the first lockdown was implemented around 4 this morning after a vehicle with two occupants ran the Schofield gate.

Security Forces chased the vehicle. The two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled. One of the occupants was caught, the other remains at large. San Antonio police are working with Security Forces .

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston is on lockdown for the second time this morning. Just a couple of hours after the all-clear, officials sent out an alert about another lockdown.

After the first lockdown, the Fort Sam Houston School District delayed the start of classes for one hour. Now the district web page states that students who are at school are safe and lockdown procedures have been implemented. Officials say if your children are still at home, keep them there until further notice. Students who had already boarded buses are being taken back to their bus stops and will be directed to return home. Students who were waiting for buses were directed by Fort Sam Houston Security forces to return home.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston was locked down because of a security incident. The gates to Fort Sam Houston were closed, creating long lines of traffic around the installation. People on the post were told to shelter in place as the investigation continued into the suspicious activity.

The Fort Sam Houston School District is on a 1-hour delay because of the security incident, Fort Sam Houston Elementary, Robert G. Cole Middle School and High School have a one- hour delay for the start of classes this morning. There’s a one hour delay for school and buses.