Also-ran Cowboys, Niners get rivalry booted from prime time
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates a touchdown throw with wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Pro Football Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have seen their proud rivalry with a rich playoff history dumped from prime time. That TV move says it all about a late-season matchup Sunday between one of the NFL’s ratings darlings in the Cowboys and the defending NFC champion 49ers. Injuries top the list of reasons for both teams being on the brink of playoff elimination with three weeks remaining. The starting quarterbacks are out and both running games have been affected by the injuries. But the list is much longer than that.