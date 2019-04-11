‘Am I pretty?’ No answer leads to Laredo woman assaulting common-law husband

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — A Laredo woman went to jail after her common-law husband did not tell her whether she was pretty or not.

The Laredo Morning Times says police were sent to their home just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an assault.

When officers got to the house, 20-year-old Lizeth Guadalupe Ramirez told them her common-law husband assaulted her and tried to strangle her.

But police say the husband said the couple was at a movie when Ramirez asked him if she looked pretty. He claims he didn’t hear her, which allegedly made Ramirez irritated.

Police say the couple went home to avoid a confrontation, but while driving home, the husband said Ramirez hit him several times while he was driving. They say it apparently continued until they got home.

Once they got to the house, police say Ramirez allegedly struck her husband. A relative came in to try to separate them, but Ramirez assaulted them, too.

Police say Ramirez was arrested and charged with two counts of family violence assault.