Amarillo Zoo needs help figuring out what its “Unidentified Amarillo Object” is

Jun 10, 2022 @ 4:45pm

(Texas News Radio) — The City of Amarillo needs help identifying what it is calling an “unidentified Amarillo Object”.

The Amarillo Zoo captured the image outside the zoo in the early morning hours of May 21st.

“Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?” the city asked on Twitter.

