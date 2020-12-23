Amazon announces three new San Antonio facilities, to hire at least 1,500
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Amazon continues to expand in San Antonio with an announcement Tuesday of three new facilities in the city expected to employ more than 1,500 people.
The Seattle-based company said it will be opening two new fulfillment centers and a new delivery station in the city.
The company did not disclose where the two fulfillment centers will be located.
One fulfillment center will be 1 million square feet and will open in 2021. It will primarily be used to pick, pack, and ship larger-sized items, like patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and rugs.
The other facility will be a 750,000 square foot robotics fulfillment center that will open in 2022. This center will be used for smaller items.
Amazon is also planning a new 350,000 square foot delivery station to be located at 8210 Aviation Landing at Brooks. This station is used for the last mile of the company’s order fulfillment process. It should open in 2021.
“We’re thrilled to be able to continue our growth throughout the San Antonio area,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day one, and training programs for in-demand careers. We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from local and state leaders and look forward to creating over 1,500 new, full-time jobs for the San Antonio community.”
“The Lone Star State is proud to welcome Amazon’s expansion in the San Antonio region,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “In what continues to be a strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, these facilities will integrate state-of-the-art robotics working alongside Amazon associates to serve customers throughout the region. We are proud that Texas’ business-friendly model continues to attract innovative companies like Amazon.”
Over the past decade, Amazon said it has invested nearly $17 billion in infrastructure and employee compensation in Texas, directly created more than 43,000 jobs and indirectly created nearly 50,000 jobs.
“San Antonio’s diverse industries, skilled workforce, and sustainable infrastructure make us resilient and we are ready to support significant growth from tech-focused companies like Amazon,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City of San Antonio. “We look forward to supporting Amazon as they grow and hire more than 1,500 San Antonians.”