Amazon delivery driver follows unusual delivery instructions
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Delaware woman who recently ordered a package from Amazon is sharing a doorbell camera video of the unusual delivery of the item.
Lynn Staffieri says her son typed an odd request under the “additional instructions” section.
He asked that when dropping off the package the delivery-person should knock on the door three times, yell “abracadabra,” then run away.
Did the Amazon delivery person follow the unusual instructions?
Yup.
Doorbell camera footage showed a woman from Amazon delivering the item and complying with the directions step by step.
Staffieri was a bit confused at first but then her son explained that he had left the instructions.
She shared the video on her Facebook page. She thanked the driver and apologized for any inconvenience her son may have caused the driver.