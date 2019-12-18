      Weather Alert

Amazon Fresh starts grocery delivery in San Antonio

Dennis Foley
Dec 18, 2019 @ 5:07am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Amazon Fresh is bringing grocery delivery to San Antonio.

The company announced it will begin delivering thousands of products — including groceries, electronics, toys and more — with one- and two-hour delivery.

Amazon said customers already enjoy delivery from Whole Foods Market currently, but this announcement expands delivery to include its Amazon Fresh service.  Amazon Fresh is included with an Amazon Prime membership.

Two-hour delivery is free for orders of $35 or more.  One-hour delivery will be available for $4.99.

