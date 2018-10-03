Amazon Prime delivery man dumps packages on side of Converse street

CONVERSE, TX (KTSA News) — An Amazon Prime delivery person decided his shift was over early Tuesday afternoon and dumped roughly a dozen packages on the side of a Converse street.

People living off of Woodlake Parkway and Interstate 10 noticed a pile of packages sitting near a mailbox after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“There was just so many and I thought this was utterly ridiculous,” Racquel Sullemun told KTSA News.

There were over a dozen Amazon-emblazoned packages near the mailbox. Some neighbors delivered the packages themselves to make sure they arrived safely. Others called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Amazon to report what happened.

And there is not much question who did it.

“I actually saw the truck when it was stopped over there,” Hosie Richard recounted.

Richard pulled out his phone and showed the dark Amazon Prime van make a U-turn in his driveway after dumping the deliveries.

“You can see he had a vest on and his license plate was mounted in the dash, so you couldn’t see it clearly,” Richard added.

No word immediately from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office if they are investigating the case any further. Neighbors were concerned about packages being stolen after the deliveryman called it quits.

Other neighbors tell KTSA News Amazon’s response over the phone was impressive, noting that the customer service representatives gathered tracking numbers and addresses to pin down who decided to take a half day.

“This does not reflect our standards as we expect every package to be handled with care,’ an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement to KTSA, who noted the driver is employed by a third-party deliver service provider. “We will address this with our delivery service partner.”

As for their customers, some aren’t pleased.

“Normally I wouldn’t call for somebody’s job,” stated Sullemun, “but some reprimand is absolutely necessary and that should never happen.”

Others were slightly more forgiving.

“As just a person, I wouldn’t want my packages out there to see. Just the inconvenience of it all and how somebody could be so inconsiderate,” Eve Moore said. “One person’s actions definitely leave a sting, but I don’t think it’s the whole company. I can’t say it really affects me as an Amazon customer, just hoping they hire better people to deliver the packages because it seems like and Joe Schmo can do it these days.”

The dump and run happened just hours after Amazon announced it was raising its company-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour.