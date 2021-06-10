      Weather Alert

Amazon sharing bandwidth with neighbors

Associated Press
Jun 10, 2021 @ 5:28am

NEW YORK (AP) – Ever been irked that a neighbor might mooch off your internet link?

These days, Amazon is doing that, unless you stop it.

Amazon Sidewalk lets some users of Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras share some of their bandwidth with neighbors.

Amazon says it’s to make sure things like lights, smart locks and other stuff keep working beyond the confines of your home.

It’s also supposed to expand the range of electronic tracking devices. The only way to stop the feature is to turn it off yourself.

TAGS
Amazon sidewalk
Popular Posts
Store owner should keep lotto winner's scratch ticket money!
Comal River closed for recreational activities
Texas mayor arrested for online solicitation of a minor
Trey's Take From One Of His Favorite Places
Gov. Greg Abbott plans to sign bill to punish businesses that require proof of COVID-19 vaccination
Connect With Us Listen To Us On