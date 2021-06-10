Amazon sharing bandwidth with neighbors

NEW YORK (AP) – Ever been irked that a neighbor might mooch off your internet link?
These days, Amazon is doing that, unless you stop it.
Amazon Sidewalk lets some users of Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras share some of their bandwidth with neighbors.
Amazon says it’s to make sure things like lights, smart locks and other stuff keep working beyond the confines of your home.
It’s also supposed to expand the range of electronic tracking devices. The only way to stop the feature is to turn it off yourself.