Amazon truck crashes into restaurant on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Aug 15, 2022 @ 6:49am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big rig has hydroplaned and crashed into a Northeast side barbecue restaurant.

The crash happened at around 4 A.M. Monday when the Amazon truck loaded with packages went off the IH-35 access road near AT&T Center Parkway.

The truck hit a tree, some guardrails and eventually slammed into Grady’s BBQ.

The crash caused some damage to the front of the building and the siding on the trailer was torn off. Some packages spilled onto the pavement but crews have been picking them up and reloading them into another Amazon truck.

Police say the truck driver wasn’t hurt and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

