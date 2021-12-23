Amazon truck crashes on IH-35 on San Antonio’s Northeast side, motorists can expect delays

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Northeast side.
A truck hauling an Amazon trailer has gone through a barrier on IH-35 South at Weidner Road.
The driver tells police he swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.
The truck fell several feet onto the access road and the trailer is hanging over the edge. One end resting on the road while the other is up in the air.
Reports form the scene indicate that the driver was not hurt but traffic is moving slow in that area.
The trailer was empty and it could take crews several hours to remove the wreckage so an alternate route is suggested in order to cut down on your commute time.
We will provide updates as they become available.