      Weather Alert

Amazon users report website down

ABC News
Jul 12, 2021 @ 10:19am
ymgerman/iStock

(NEW YORK) — If you were trying to make a purchase on Amazon overnight, you may have run into some issues.

Several users went on Twitter to complain that they couldn’t get past the homepage after logging into their accounts or that they weren’t able to complete their purchases.

The website Downdetector, which tracks outages, says there were more than 38,000 reports of users having trouble with Amazon’s site after 11 p.m. ET Sunday.

Service on the site has since been restored.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Man dies after driving truck off a San Antonio bridge
San Antonio is home to another new millionaire
Guadalupe County court judge arrested in San Marcos
Update: Two missing San Antonio children found
Five houses and mobile home flooded during Leon Valley, Helotes area heavy rain
Connect With Us Listen To Us On