      Weather Alert

Amber Alert activated for abducted 7-month-old baby

Katy Barber
Jul 1, 2021 @ 5:19pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A statewide Amber Alert has been activated as the Ennis Police Department searches for a 7-month-old baby that was abducted.

A 20-year-old woman is being sought after in connection to the abduction.

Faith Reid is a white woman who is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 115 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. Police said she may be driving a white extended cab Ford truck.

David Lee Ramirez is a 26-inch long 7-month-old that weighs 25 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes and wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

He was last seen around 10:30 a.m. today in the 900 block of N Shawnee in Ennis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ennis Police Department at 972-875-4462.

