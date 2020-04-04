AMBER Alert cancelled, New Braunfels girl and mother found
Kiley Diaz (L) and Alyssa Lopez (R). Photo: New Braunfels Police Department
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — The subjects of an overnight AMBER Alert in New Braunfels were found Saturday in Garden Ridge.
New Braunfels police say members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found 29-year-old Alyssa Lopez and 8-year-old Kiley Diaz Saturday afternoon in Garden Ridge.
Police say after briefly speaking with authorities by phone, Lopez turned herself and her daughter peacefully without further incident.
Lopez was taken into custody for an unrelated warrant.
