Amber alert for missing one-year-old child from Tyler

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement across Texas is searching for a missing child from Tyler.

The search is on for one-year-old Jamar Ross, an African-American baby believed to have been taken by his mother, 29-year-old Tarhondia Jackson, an African American female and mother of the boy.

Officers in Tyler received word the boy was missing when Child Protective Services were at Jackson’s home to take the boy into custody. Arriving officers said it was likely the child was taken by his mother.

Neither the mother or the child have been located.

A Smith County Judge issued the Amber Alert before 5pm this afternoon.

If you have any information about the location of Tarhondia Jackson or baby Jamar Ross, contact 911 or the the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.