KTSA KTSA Logo

Amber alert for missing one-year-old child from Tyler

By Tom Perumean
July 18, 2023 6:26PM CDT
Share
Amber alert for missing one-year-old child from Tyler
Amber Alert Jamar Ross 07-18-23

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement across Texas is searching for a missing child from Tyler.

The search is on for one-year-old Jamar Ross, an African-American baby believed to have been taken by his mother, 29-year-old Tarhondia Jackson, an African American female and mother of the boy.

Officers in Tyler received word the boy was missing when Child Protective Services were at Jackson’s home to take the boy into custody.  Arriving officers said it was likely the child was taken by his mother.

Neither the mother or the child have been located.

A Smith County Judge issued the Amber Alert before 5pm this afternoon.

If you have any information about the location of Tarhondia Jackson or baby Jamar Ross, contact 911 or the the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

 

More about:
Amber Alert
Jamar Ross
search
Tarhondia Jackson

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio becomes first Texas city to launch Lights On! campaign
2

Man who fell out of boat, died on Calaveras Lake identified
3

CPS declares Yellow Day, urges afternoon electricity conservation
4

San Antonio Police: Man arrested after camera found in ladies room at Northeast Side business
5

San Antonio Police say man accidentally shoots himself while investigating noise coming from his backyard