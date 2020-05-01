Amber alert for missing two year old
Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber alert has been issued for a missing two year old.
Police are looking Aurora Lee Lopez and the woman who may have abducted her.
Aurora is 3 feet tall and weighs 20 pounds with brown hair and eyes and it’s believe she is in grave or immediate danger.
Police are also looking for 49 year old Sherry Lee McGill.
McGill is a 5 feet 8 inches tall white female.
She weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. McGill was in San Antonio the last time anybody heard from her.
She drives a black 2012 Honda Accord with the Texas plate number KTR2989.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Aurora Lopez or Sherry McGill can call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.