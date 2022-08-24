Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old infant from Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is calling an Amber Alert for a missing baby in Austin.

Investigators say the 1-year-old named Sailor Tucker was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in the 4700 block of White Elm Court.

The baby is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Sailor was last seen wearing a teal shirt with teal mermaid shorts. She is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 25 pounds. Sailor has brown hair with brown eyes.

Officials say there is no known suspect at this time.

If you have any information Sailor Tucker’s disappearance, you are urged to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.