Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl, found safe

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Kennedy Harrington has been canceled after she was found safe Wednesday morning. No other details are available.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 6-year-old girl believed to be with her father.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Kennedy Harrington, and investigators are saying she is with her father, Deandre Harrington, 36. In a release, BCSO says the suspect was last seen taking Kennedy to his home in the 13100 block of Beals Circle in far west Bexar County Wednesday morning.

Deandre is currently driving a dark grey Chevrolet Malibu from a rental company.