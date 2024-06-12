KTSA KTSA Logo

Amber Alert canceled for 6-year-old girl, found safe

By Christian Blood
June 12, 2024 10:15AM CDT
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Kennedy Harrington (June 12, 2024)

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Kennedy Harrington has been canceled after she was found safe Wednesday morning. No other details are available.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 6-year-old girl believed to be with her father.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning for Kennedy Harrington, and investigators are saying she is with her father, Deandre Harrington, 36. In a release, BCSO says the suspect was last seen taking Kennedy to his home in the 13100 block of Beals Circle in far west Bexar County Wednesday morning.

Deandre is currently driving a dark grey Chevrolet Malibu from a rental company.

If you spot this vehicle or have any information on the whereabouts of Deandre Harrington and Kennedy Harrington, you are urged to contact BCSO by calling 210-335-6000 or email [email protected].
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office – Deandre Harrington (June 12, 2024)

