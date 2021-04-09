      Weather Alert

Amber Alert issued for boy allegedly kidnapped in Gonzales

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 9, 2021 @ 11:44am
12-year-old Aaron McBeth and 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia being sought in connection with an Amber Alert issued April 9, 2021/Photo-DPS

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy allegedly abducted by a woman.

Gonzales police are asking for your help in the search for Aaron McBeth.  He’s 4-foot-10 and weighs about 85 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side, and a dark blue ball cap. McBeth vanished from the 400 block of Village Dr. in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Friday, April 9.

Police also are looking for the woman suspected of abducting him.   Thirty-two-year-old Sylvia Ashley Garcia is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 150 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.

 

TAGS
Aaron McBeth Amber Alert Gonzales Sylvia Ashley Garcia
Popular Posts
Why Has The Cost Of Lumber Skyrocketed?
Are Voter Laws Racist Like Democrats Claim?
Two fully-vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19 in San Antonio
Fire guts home described by neighbors as 'drug house' in San Antonio's Northwest Side
Abandoned boy found wandering near the Texas-Mexico border cries for help