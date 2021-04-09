Amber Alert issued for boy allegedly kidnapped in Gonzales
12-year-old Aaron McBeth and 32-year-old Sylvia Garcia being sought in connection with an Amber Alert issued April 9, 2021/Photo-DPS
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old boy allegedly abducted by a woman.
Gonzales police are asking for your help in the search for Aaron McBeth. He’s 4-foot-10 and weighs about 85 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray Iron Man shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with a stripe on the side, and a dark blue ball cap. McBeth vanished from the 400 block of Village Dr. in Gonzales around 5 a.m. Friday, April 9.
Police also are looking for the woman suspected of abducting him. Thirty-two-year-old Sylvia Ashley Garcia is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at 830-672-8686.