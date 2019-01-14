AMBER alert issued for missing 12-year-old South Texas girl
By Dennis Foley
Jan 14, 2019 @ 2:27 PM
Marisol Arroyo (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 12-year-old George West girl has been reported missing and officials believe she may be in grave or immediate danger.

The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marisol Arroyo, described as white, 12 years old, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 85 pounds.  She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rigoberto Santos (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The sheriff’s office says it is looking for 21-year-old Rigoberto Santos in connection to her abduction.

She is believed to be in an orange 2007 Chevrolet HHR with an Oklahoma tag EKH253.

Santos was last heard from in George West.

If you have any information about this abduction, contact the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office at 361-449-2271.

