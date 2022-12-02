Amber Alert issued for missing 7-year-old girl in North Texas

A digital sign above a busy highway alerts drivers to a current Amber Alert.

See picture below:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has now been two days since a 7-year-old girl in Wise County, northwest of Ft. Worth, was seen, and now an Amber Alert is issued.

Cell phones started going off early Friday morning after law enforcement failed to locate Athena Strand, who went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving her house.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin offered an update on dog team searches for the child Friday afternoon.

“They picked up a short trail that just kind of circled around the house. Two different dog teams ran that track out, but still we did not find Athena.”

In addition to dog teams, around 150 volunteers also joined the search for Athena.

“They’re walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the brush, but there’s still no luck,” said Sheriff Akin.

Athena Strand has blond hair and blue eyes and stands around 4 feet tall. She weighs 65 pounds.

While Athena does have pierced ears, she was not wearing earrings at the time of her disappearance. She has two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Athena was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots.

If you have any information on where Athena is, you are urged to call 911 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.