      Weather Alert

Amber Alert issued for missing Austin boy

Don Morgan
May 3, 2021 @ 5:48am
Photo: Austin Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4 year old Austin boy who police believe is in grave danger.

Wyatt Crowley is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

When he was last seen he was wearing a Spider-Man shirt.

Police believe he is with Joshua Crowley.

The 36 year old man is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate 737763C.

Photo: Austin Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.

TAGS
Joshua Crowley missing boy texas Wyatt Crowley
Popular Posts
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
New Video, Trey Talks Corporate Threatening State Legislatures
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"