Amber Alert issued for missing Austin boy
Photo: Austin Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4 year old Austin boy who police believe is in grave danger.
Wyatt Crowley is 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen he was wearing a Spider-Man shirt.
Police believe he is with Joshua Crowley.
The 36 year old man is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen driving a black 2011 Mazda MZ3 with Texas license plate 737763C.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 737-228-2414.