Ambulance carrying patient rear ended on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Don Morgan
Feb 22, 2021 @ 6:20am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An ambulance carrying a patient to a hospital was involved in a crash Monday morning.

It happened at around 2:30 A.M. on the Northwest side.

The ambulance was moving along Culebra near Easterling when it was rear ended by another vehicle.

The patient inside the ambulance suffered some injuries in the crash. Another ambulance arrived to bring her to the hospital.

The EMS workers were also transported to a hospital.

The woman driving the car  and a passenger were injured as well and police believe the driver may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash.

