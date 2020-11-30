Ambulance catches fire while transporting patient to San Antonio hospital
Photo: MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Things went from bad to worse for a patient riding in an ambulance early Monday morning.
It was around 12:30 A.M. when the ambulance that was transporting the patient on IH-10 near Dietz Elkhorn Road.
The Kendall County Ambulance was headed to a San Antonio hospital when the crew noticed some smoke.
They pulled over and got the patient out of the ambulance before the flames broke out.
Firefighters from Boerne arrived to find the back of the ambulance on fire as it sat on the shoulder of the road.
They were able to put the fire out and get the patient to the hospital.
A malfunctioning generator is being blamed for the fire.