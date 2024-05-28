Amegy Bank to move HQ, add banking center to downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Downtown San Antonio is getting a new tenant that will be moving in come early 2025.

Amegy Bank plans to relocate its Central Texas headquarters to a high rise located at 300 Convent, San Antonio, TX 78205. In addition to the new headquarters that will occupy the 21st and 22nd floors, the move will include a new banking center on the building’s ground floor.

Amegy Bank says the move is strategic with the goal of putting the company in the geographic center of the city’s economic expansion, collaboration and customer proximity.

The new location will span over 40,000 square feet and will accommodate a combined 100 offices and workstations, a conference center for large customer and community events, as well as smaller meeting spaces.

“We have had the privilege of growing alongside local families and businesses since our humble start in San Antonio almost 20 years ago,” said Amegy Bank-Central Texas CEO David McGee. “Our new space, situated at the cornerstone of the community and commerce, will allow us to stay on pace with serving San Antonio’s rapid growth for years to come. We couldn’t be more excited to join downtown’s dynamic business ecosystem and talent.”

Amegy Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., with $14 billion in assets and about 1,000 employees.

Amegy Bank has 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Central Texas.