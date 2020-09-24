America Is A Nation Of Laws That Needs Strong Borders And The Man In Charge Supports That
Usually this week Lars and producer Donovan Sargent would be doing the show live from the Washington D.C. at the Foundation For American Immigration Reform’s (FAIR), annual “Hold Their Feet To The Fire” conference discussing immigration reform and American border security, but due to covid, the conference was cancelled. That didn’t stop Lars from talking about the leaps and bounds President Trump has made in border security, and instituting common sense immigration policies. Lars spoke with Theo Wold, the Deputy Assistant to President Trump for Policy in the Office of American Innovation, who explains exactly what the commander-in-chief has done to keep America, and our borders safe and secure.
