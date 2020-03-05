America is by far the most dynamic society when it comes to healthcare

Lars brings on Regie Hamm, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and author to discuss his experience in China and how even if you could afford to better your healthcare situation, the government wouldn’t allow it. Hamm explains, “I was witnessing the kind of maximum, almost brutal efficiency a society must develop when the state is the master and the individual is merely a subject. Why would a Communist country not have an effective FDA?” Listen below for more or check out his blog below.
https://regiehammblog.wordpress.com/2020/02/27/birth-of-a-virus/amp/
