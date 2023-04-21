American Airline employee dies on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An American Airlines employee was pronounced dead on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday afternoon.

KXAN reports that Police were called at around 2 P.M. when the employee was found on the ground. According to Austin PD Public Information Officer Destiny Silva, the employee was operating a ground service vehicle and struck a jet bridge.

The man was found in the are where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers.

The exact cause of the man’s death is still under investigation but initial reports from the scene are that it was an accident.

There were no significant interruptions to airport services. The employee’s name and age haven’t been released.