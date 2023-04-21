KTSA KTSA Logo

American Airline employee dies on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

By Don Morgan
April 21, 2023 6:07AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An American Airlines employee was pronounced dead on the tarmac at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Thursday afternoon.

KXAN reports that Police were called at around 2 P.M. when the employee was found on the ground. According to Austin PD Public Information Officer Destiny Silva, the employee was operating a ground service vehicle and struck a jet bridge.

The man was found in the are where planes park to pick up and drop off passengers.

The exact cause of the man’s death is still under investigation but initial reports from the scene are that it was an accident.

There were no significant interruptions to airport services. The employee’s name and age haven’t been released.

 

More about:
airline employee death
Austin
Austin Bergstrom International Airport

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

8 month old baby shot while parents fight over gun, later dies at San Antonio hospital
3

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
4

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
5

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening