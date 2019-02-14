American Airlines launches new non-stop service from San Antonio to New York

Russ Handy, Aviation Director for City of San Antonio Daniel Rodriguez, San Antonio Station Manager, American Airlines Diane Sanchez, CEO, San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Dale Morris, Senior Consultant/Government Affairs, American Airlines Debora Omawale, Member, San Antonio Airport Advisory Commission (Photo: City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — American Airlines launched its new daily nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport to New York John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday.

More than 300,000 people fly between the two cities each year.

“Before today, New York City was our largest underserved market from San Antonio. This new service makes it even more convenient for passengers to efficiently travel between San Antonio and the east coast for business, leisure, or to connect to international destinations,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

The new flight departs at 9 a.m. each day and a return flight departs at 10 p.m.

American Airlines is the second-largest carrier at SAT based on passenger volume.