‘American Idol’ sets dates for live shows and finale

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Monday night on ABC, the final audition episode of this season of American Idol will air, starting at 8 p.m. ET. Now ABC has announced when the competition’s live shows — which will allow America to vote — will begin.

Sunday, April 14 will feature a live-to-tape episode. Then, the first all-live performance show will air Monday, April 15. The schedule will then continue with live shows on Sundays only, for five straight weeks.

Starting April 21, coast-to-coast simultaneous voting will begin, as the show will once again be simulcast in all time zones across the country for three weeks. The show’s finale will air May 19, and the coast-to-coast voting will also be open for that show.

Next week, the Hollywood Rounds begin, from the Orpheum Theater in L.A.

