American Ninja Warrior to film in San Antonio next week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — American Ninja Warrior is filming at the Alamodome next week.
The show will film March 20 through March 24.
The San Antonio Film Commission said the episodes will be among the first to air when American Ninja Warrior returns to TV for its 14th season later this year.
San Antonians can sign up to attend the tapings now at www.on-camera-audiences.com/shows/American_Ninja_Warrior. Attendees must wear masks and be fully vaccinated and will be asked to show proof along with valid ID. Tapings last approximately 5 hours.
The film commission said there are between 40 and 50 San Antonians on the nearly 300 person film crew.