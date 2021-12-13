“American Pie” singer/songwriter Don McLean coming to the Tobin Center in June

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He wrote one of the most enduring songs in the history of popular music and in June, Don McLean will bring a big slice of American Pie to the Tobin Center.
The New York native who first hit the charts with the 1971 classic “American Pie” comes to the Tobin Friday, June 24, 2022.
McLean has over 40 gold and platinum records and has scored several Top 40 hits including “Vincent (Starry Starry Night)”, “And I Love You So”, “Crying” and “Castles in the Air”.
McLean now makes his home on the coast of Maine and continues to tour the world.
Tickets for his Tobin Center performance go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10 A.M.