Americans Citing Economic Issues As Top U.S. Problem Hits Record Low

Reflecting generally positive attitudes on economic indicators, the results of a Gallup poll released Monday showed the percentage of Americans citing some aspect of the economy as the most important problem facing the U.S. hit a record low.

Twelve percent of Americans cited economic issues as the most important problem in the latest poll, down from 17 percent last month and one percentage point below the previous low of 13 percent recorded in May of 1999.

The percentage is the lowest since Gallup began giving a net score for all references to economic issues, including the economy in general, unemployment and inflation, in 1991.

The drop in mentions of economic issues comes as 55 percent of Americans say the economy is getting better and a near-record high 64 percent say now is a good time to find a quality job.

Meanwhile, the poll showed 29 percent of Americans cited concerns about government as the nation’s most important problem, nearing the all-time high of 33 percent amid the government shutdown in October of 2013.

Other issues mentioned as the nation’s most important problem include immigration, race relations, and the need to unify the country.

While Americans seem positive about the economy, Gallup noted the percentage of Americans satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. remains relatively low at 37 percent.

Satisfaction with the way things are going in the U.S. reached a high of 71 percent in February of 1999 due in part to the strength of the economy at the time.

“The explanation for today’s lower satisfaction levels may well lie with Americans’ concerns over the way the nation is being governed,” said Gallup Editor in Chief Frank Newport.

He added, “It may also reflect today’s rigid political polarization, which makes it difficult for Democrats to say they are satisfied when a Republican president is in the White House.”

Just 12 percent of Democrats are satisfied with the way things are going in the U.S. compared with 68 percent of Republicans.

The Gallup survey of 1,035 adults was conducted September 4th through 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.