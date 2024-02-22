KTSA KTSA Logo

Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

By Associated Press
February 22, 2024 6:41AM CST
FILE – In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans. Voters across the U.S. received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 50,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

