America’s Dumbest Mayor

Jack Riccardi
Oct 8, 2021 @ 1:30pm

Great idea! Let’s end NYC’s “gifted and talented” program in the public schools!

I can’t take credit for it—outgoing Mayor Bill diBlasio thought of it first.

One of the rare success stories in public ed—but of course it has to go because it doesn’t produce “(racially) equitable” results.

As the parent of a GT kid, I can tell you: without the heightened challenge of this kind of curriculum, she gets bored and pulls away from classroom instruction. It’s one of the ways teachers first detect that a student might be GT candidates.

Then, they test into it. It’s a diagnosis, not a prize. And it becomes life-changing and rewarding for the students and the teachers who have the privilege of teaching them.

So, like everything the modern American left touches, it’s dead.

