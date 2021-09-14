Did one of America’s top Generals commit treason against the President? According to “Peril,” a new book by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, President Donald Trump’s top military adviser, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley claims he single-handedly took top-secret action to limit Trump’s presidential powers. Lar’s shares his take on today’s Radio Northwest Network (09/14/2021), take a listen below.
The post America’s Top General Brags About Collaborating With China Against The Commander-in-Chief appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.