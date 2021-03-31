America’s Walking Club opens national headquarters in King William neighborhood
America's Walking Club at Crazy Horse Memorial/Photo-America's Walking Club
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – America’s Walking Club is celebrating the recent opening of its national headquarters in the King William neighborhood to coincide with National Walking Week April 1-7.
Henry Rosales, America’s Walking Club CEO, says it’s a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends, and it’s good for your health.
“We’re here today to help ourselves so that we can live better, healthier lives and pass that on to our children and grandchildren.,” said Rosales. “We can teach them about the importance of health and exercise when they’re young so it becomes a habit.”
You can visit their website to get information on walks and special events such as the heritage walk, Mission walks, trails, walks through historic districts, and walks through arts districts.
Joanne Forinash and her husband have participated in walks in all 50 states. For their 50th anniversary, they celebrated with a 15-mile walk in the 50th state, Hawaii.
She says America’s Walking Club is about “fun, fitness and friendship.”
Rosales invites you to stop by their new headquarters at 1008 S. Alamo Street or visit their website and start moving.
“Walk for your own health and wellness so that you can live a longer, healthier life,” he said.
In 2023, the International Walking Festival will be held in San Antonio. Participants from as many as 42 nations will attend the three-day festival which is expected to attract 5,000 walking enthusiasts.