Amid shutdown, Texas governor sidesteps border wall debate
By Associated Press
|
Jan 15, 2019 @ 1:15 PM
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 22: Governor Greg Abbott of Texas addresses the crowd before President Donald Trump took the stage for a rally in support of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on October 22, 2018 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Cruz, the incumbent, is seeking Senate re-election in a high-profile race against Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Greg Abbott has made no mention of President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall after taking the oath for a second term as Texas governor.
A clash between Trump and congressional Democrats on funding for the wall sparked what is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Texas would be affected by the wall more than any other state. Still, in separate inaugural speeches Tuesday, neither Abbott nor Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick mentioned a proposal to have the state pay for part of the border wall if the federal government pays Texas back.
Patrick accompanied President Donald Trump to the Texas-Mexico border last week and has proposed the idea. Trump said, “You do things very well in Texas and I like that idea, so we’ll take a look.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Police: Texas woman posing for photo shoots, kills boyfriend Ex-major leaguer John Wetteland charged with sex abuse FBI: Texas bomber had no known links to terror, hate groups WATCH: Trump’s AG pick to face questions on his Russia probe views Houston man may get 20 years in prison for chase that led to fatal crash Trump says solution to shutdown impasse ‘so simple’
Comments