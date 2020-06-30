Ammonia leak prompts evacuation of Kiolbassa meat plant near downtown
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -An ammonia leak Monday night prompted the evacuation of a meat plant in the downtown area and left four workers ill.
Woody Woodward with the San Antonio Fire Department says crews were called to the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats plant on South San Marcos Street around 11:30 pm.
“It was a leak from an ammonia gas line in the ceiling, and this line feeds their refrigeration system,” said Woodward.
Four employees were treated on the scene after complaining about respiratory problems, but no one was taken to a hospital. Woodward says there was no danger to area homes or businesses.
Fire crews remained on the scene until around 5 Tuesday morning.