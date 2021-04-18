News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Radio.com
Tune In
iHeart Radio
Show Schedule
Weather Alert
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
KTSA Shows
Ware and Rima
An Encouraging Devotional From Trey. What Is Your Mission?
Trey Ware
Apr 17, 2021 @ 8:45pm
It’s always exciting to see a vision come to life
TAGS
God
Joseph
Mission
Paul
position
vision
Popular Posts
A Very Personal Video Message From Trey
Bexar County deputies discover nearly $200,000 worth of marijuana following traffic stop
Trey's Take On The Retirement Of One Of Our Own
Bogus bomb threats prompt closure of 2 Walmart stores in San Antonio, police say
Man shot and killed while riding bicycle north of downtown San Antonio
Recent Posts
An Encouraging Devotional From Trey. What Is Your Mission?
3 hours ago
Uncle Sean talks like William Shatner.
1 day ago
Friday Five: Dance Songs
1 day ago
Stay Connected
News
KTSA NewsFlash
Texas News Radio
San Antonio News
Texas News
National News
World News
Money News
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Science & Tech
Health
Lifestyle
Shows
KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware
Ware and Rima
Sean Rima
Markley, van Camp and Robbins
The Ramsey Show
Jack Riccardi
Lars Larson
Dana Loesch
Red Eye Radio
Bob Webster
Weekend Programming
Master Debaters
The Home Improvement Show
Texas Financial Advisory
Real Asset Wealth Radio Show
Featured Programming
On Demand
Listen On Demand
Watch KTSA
Ways to Listen
AccuWeather
Traffic
Contests
Alamo Lounge
Contact
Show Schedule
CONNECT WITH US
LISTEN TO US ON